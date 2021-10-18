Advertisement

UPFRONT digs into media bias when covering missing person cases

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People billboard in Appleton.
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People billboard in Appleton.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds, if not thousands, of Indigenous women are currently missing in the U.S.

In the wake of the nationwide coverage of the recent Gabby Petito case, many people are accusing the media of bias.

The term is called ‘missing white woman syndrome’ and is referring to the noticeable difference in news coverage missing white women receive compared to women of color, particularly Indigenous women.

Wisconsin has a ‘Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’ Task force that works to bring awareness and change.

During an episode of UPFRONT this weekend, a task force member explained to WISN’s Adrienne Pederson that not only is this a global problem, but it is also systemic.

“There was a lot of attacks on tribal sovereignty that made it very difficult for tribal nations to protect Indigenous women, girls in true spirit. Jurisdiction is an issue...jurisdictional confusion, lack of data, lack of media coverage...it all just adds up to the bigger problem,” said Kristin Welch, MMIW Task Force.

Task force members said there is currently not enough Indigenous-led data that can help determine accurate numbers or the root causes, as well as, where the gaps in the system are that keep failing Indigenous women.

