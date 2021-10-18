Advertisement

Trump encourages Sean Duffy to run for Wisconsin governor

Sean Duffy
Sean Duffy(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Former president Donald Trump is encouraging Sean Duffy, a former Congressman from Wisconsin, to run for governor.

In a statement this weekend, Trump wrote he was “working hard” to convince Duffy to run. “Duffy would be fantastic! A champion athlete, Sean loves the people of Wisconsin and would be virtually unbeatable,” he wrote.

Duffy, a Republican, was elected to Congress in 2010 and represented Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. He resigned in 2019 after learning his ninth child was having health complications. He’s been a firm supporter of Trump.

If he decided to run, he would join former Lieutenant Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the GOP field trying to unseat Democratic governor Tony Evers.

