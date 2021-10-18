Trial set for Green Bay woman accused of making bomb threat at own wedding party

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman will stand trial in January on charges she caused a bomb scare and made terrorist threats at what should have been her wedding reception.

Investigators say Amy Rizo, 33, had a fight with her fiance and called off the wedding the night before. The venue, food, drinks and DJ were already paid for, so the ex-fiance went ahead with the a party in the Duck Blind Olde 41 building on the Vandervest property on June 18.

Vandervest Harley-Davidson went into lockdown and guests left after finding social media posts threatening to blow up Vandervest, including one post that read, “I’m glad you all are having a great time at Vandervest because there is a bomb under it,” according to the criminal complaint.

Rizo was arraigned Monday in Brown County court in a video conference. The court scheduled a jury trial for January 19. Rizo remains free on a $1,000 bond.

The day of the party, one of Rizo’s bridesmaids went to the hotel where Rizo was staying. She told investigators Rizo was drunk and said she’d kill her ex-fiance before he marries anyone else, but both the bridesmaid and the ex-fiance said they didn’t believe Rizo was capable of blowing up a building or had access to bomb-making materials.

Rizo denied making any threats and showed them there were no such posts on her social media, but investigators pointed out the posts were deleted and they had written statements from witnesses.

