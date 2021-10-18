Plea hearing in Oshkosh murder-for-hire plot delayed

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A plea hearing for Melissa Smith in a murder-for-hire plot was pushed back two months Monday.

Smith appeared in Winnebago County court via video conference Monday for a plea hearing. Online court records say an adjournment was requested, and Smith’s plea hearing was rescheduled for December 21.

We reported details from the criminal complaint in August, which alleged Smith wanted a person killed because they stole her gun and told police she was selling drugs. Investigators say the person she intended to carry out the plot went to police instead, and she was recorded offering the informant $500 or excusing a $520 debt the informant owed her. Smith said she wanted to take money from the victim’s home, get a passport and go to the Dominican Republic because she had cocaine there and access to property.

Smith remains in jail in lieu of a $1 million cash bond.

