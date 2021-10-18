Advertisement

ONE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAY... THEN COOLER

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
With plenty of sunshine, it was a beautiful October day!! Tuesday will be another nice one, with just a bit more in the way of high cloud cover. Lows will be milder tonight... generally staying in the 40s. Tuesday should be even warmer as highs push into the lower half of the 70s.

But, don’t get too used to that kind of weather because a big change is on the way! Our next weathermaker arrives Wednesday in the form of a cold front. We should begin the day dry, but showers will develop by the afternoon. Thunder is possible, but the severe weather outlook remains LOW. Highs will be in the lower half of the 60s Wednesday with 50s expected for the rest of the week.

Scattered rain showers will linger through the first half of Thursday and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy thereafter. Winds could be a bit breezy as the cooler air filters into Wisconsin. Lows should still be in the 40s Thursday morning, but we’re looking at middle/upper 30s from Friday through the weekend. Clouds may keep frost at a minimum, but with temperatures that cool frost would be possible for parts of eastern Wisconsin this weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: N/E 10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Fair skies. A milder night. LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Warm for October. A bit breezy late. HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Rain develops... thunder possible. HIGH: 63 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Early showers with broken clouds. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A sprinkle? HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool once again. HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. An early shower? HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Seasonable with more clouds than sun. HIGH: 54

