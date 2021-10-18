Advertisement

Milwaukee man accused of drug trafficking in Crandon gets 8 years in federal prison

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 48-year-old Milwaukee man accused of distributing drugs in northern Wisconsin was sentenced Monday to 14 years in federal custody.

Lagene McGhee was arrested in a Crandon hotel last spring with about two pounds of crack and powder cocaine. Police also found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a loaded firearm, and more than $4,500 in cash. McGhee was indicted on federal charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

McGhee will serve 8 years in a federal prison followed by 6 years under supervision.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says the $4,594 in cash that was found on McGhee when he was arrested will be forfeited to law enforcement.

