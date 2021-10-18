Advertisement

Man apparently shot to death in Fond du Lac; police trying to identify suspects

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police are investigating a homicide reported just before midnight Sunday.

A 911 call sent police to a home on the 300-block of 8th Street, where they found the body of a 26-year-old man from the Fond du Lac area. Police say he had apparent gunshot wounds.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and trying to identify potential suspects. No one is in custody.

The victim isn’t being publicly identified until their family has been notified. An autopsy is planned to determine exactly how the man died.

Detectives and officers will be canvassing the area Monday morning.

If anyone has information that can help investigators, call (920) 322-3722 or email mbobo@fdl.wi.gov. You can also provide information through the Crime Alert line and ask to stay anonymous, (920) 322-3740.

