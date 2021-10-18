Gableman wants election review to be over, but still has concerns about machines

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - The former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice overseeing the GOP election review issued subpoenas to election officials in Milwaukee and Green Bay several weeks ago.

Michael Gableman said he would like the review to be over, but still has concerns about the reliability of existing voting machines.

“I do not have sufficient evidence to make up my mind, either way, it is important that we do everything that we possibly can to tell people whether -- they are reliable or not,” said Gableman.

Gableman said there are still hundreds of pages of election records to review and this is just the first round.

