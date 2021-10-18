Advertisement

Gableman wants election review to be over, but still has concerns about machines

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - The former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice overseeing the GOP election review issued subpoenas to election officials in Milwaukee and Green Bay several weeks ago.

Michael Gableman said he would like the review to be over, but still has concerns about the reliability of existing voting machines.

“I do not have sufficient evidence to make up my mind, either way, it is important that we do everything that we possibly can to tell people whether -- they are reliable or not,” said Gableman.

Gableman said there are still hundreds of pages of election records to review and this is just the first round.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crew of the USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) renders a hand salute during the commissioning...
New Coast Guard ship named after a former Green Bay Packer
Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert: Milwaukee police searching for missing 3-year-old boy
Police lights
Oshkosh woman killed confronting car thieves in Wauwatosa
Police are investigating what they are calling a rolling disturbance on Green Bay's east side...
Police: Shell casing found on Green Bay’s east side, investigation underway
Anthony Douglas and Peyton Schorer (photo provided)
Kimberly students killed by motorcycle crash honored at Kaukauna football game

Latest News

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People billboard in Appleton.
UPFRONT digs into media bias when covering missing person cases
HSHS hospital leaders hope a higher salary will recruit and retain more employees in the...
Minimum wage raised for HSHS Hospitals, including St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Hospitals in Green Bay
Minimum wage raised for HSHS Hospitals, including St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Hospitals in Green...
Minimum wage raised for HSHS Hospitals, including St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Hospitals in Green Bay
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pulls the ball down and runs for a touchdown during...
Bears fall to Packers 24-14, Rodgers to Bears fans: “I still own you”