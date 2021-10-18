Advertisement

Former Appleton teacher pleads no contest to child-sex crimes

Brian Dimmer was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Brian Dimmer
Brian Dimmer(Outagamie County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Appleton school teacher and coach accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student will be sentenced in January after pleading no-contest to two of the charges against him.

Brian Dimmer, 47, of Grand Chute was arrested last November after a girl told her mother about conversations with Dimmer that were making her uncomfortable. He was a math teacher at Wilson Middle School and a coach at Appleton West High School but resigned his positions during the investigation.

The criminal complaint said Dimmer communicated with the girl on Facebook Messenger from March into October of last year, after asking for her social media information while students were taking classes remotely during the pandemic. The girl said their conversations grew increasingly sexual and uncomfortable, and he started asking for nude pictures.

Dimmer pleaded no contest to causing a child to view sexual activity and soliciting intimate representation from a minor. A charge of exposing himself was dismissed. A fourth charge of exposing a child to harmful materials was also dismissed but read into the record, so the judge could consider it at the sentencing.

