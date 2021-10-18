Advertisement

DOJ: Madison officer shot by fellow officer during State St. arrest last week

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice confirmed Monday that it was a bullet fired by another officer...
The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice confirmed Monday that it was a bullet fired by another officer that inadvertently struck a Madison Police Dept. officer on October 10, 2021.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice confirmed Monday that it was a bullet fired by another officer that inadvertently struck a Madison Police Dept. officer as law enforcement tried to take a 19-year-old man into custody last week.

The agency identified the officer who fired the round as Keith Brown. The officer who was wounded in the shooting has since been released from the hospital. Neither the DOJ nor MPD have released the name of the officer who was wounded.

State officials noted another officer was hurt during the arrest of Katoine Richardson. They described the injuries as minor, but did not say what happened. That officers name was not released as well. Madison Police Department said in a statement Monday that the officer who was injured is expected to make a full recovery.

We appreciate the thoroughness of the ongoing investigation currently being conducted by the Division of Criminal Investigation, and appreciate the initial details released by DCI today. We respect the process and mandate of the state law requiring an independent investigation. We recognize that DCI is still actively conducting this investigation and analyzing evidence collected in order to determine the entirety of this event. As is the normal protocol for officers involved in the use of deadly force, the officer that discharged his weapon has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The officer injured during this incident is expected to make a full recovery. This incident highlights the dangers posed by individuals who choose to illegally possess and use firearms, and those dangers can no longer be tolerated by our community. We ask that the residents of our community remember the dangers our officers face every day as they try to keep this City safe.

Madison Police Department

The incident occurred in the 500 block of State St. The officers were trying to take the 19-year-old Richardson into custody around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, authorities said. According to the Dept. of Justice and MPD reports, Richardson had a gun at the time and pointed it at officers.

According to the criminal complaint, Richardson allegedly told an officer who was interviewing that he carried a gun for his protection and drew it as officers neared him, “impl(ying) that he would rather die than go to prison for a long time, so he tried to get the officers to shoot and kill him.”

Richardson is currently accused of possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to the officer and carrying a concealed weapon. He is also charged with three alleged counts of felony bail jumping.

A Dane County judge set Richardson’s bond at $15,000 for the felony charges. His next court date for a preliminary hearing is set for October 21, 2021. Richardson entered a not guilty plea to the misdemeanor charges.

