DHS: State now averaging 14 COVID-19 deaths per day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says the state is currently averaging 2,158 new cases per day over the past week. Monday’s actual tally was 1,192 new cases confirmed in the latest batch of test results. An average of 7.9% of tests over the last 7-day period were positive for the coronavirus, a decline from the previous report, which had the figure above 8%. So far, the state has seen a cumulative total of 769,212 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of more than 4,800 since Friday’s report. That averages out to roughly 1,624 cases per day over the weekend.

Fond du Lac County reported 2 COVID-19 deaths Monday, while Iron and Menominee Counties in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan each reported one new death related to COVID-19. A total of 12 COVID-19 death reports were submitted to the state since Friday – that averages out to 4 deaths per day over the weekend. Wisconsin is currently averaging 14 deaths per day over the past week, according to the DHS. The state’s cumulative death toll from the disease is now 8,251. The county case and death totals for WBAY’s viewing area are updated at the end of this article.

As of Monday, 57.4% of all Wisconsin residents received at least one dose of vaccine, including 54.7% of the population who completed their vaccine series. Out of the 42.6% of the population that haven’t received a shot, 14% are children too young to be eligible.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association, which takes discharges and deaths into account of total hospital admissions, reports 1,061 people are in hospitals Monday for COVID-19, including 313 in intensive care. The Northeast health care region has 154 overall COVID-19 patients, with 43 of them in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals dropped to 81 COVID-19 patients, with 16 in ICU.

The 13 Fox Valley hospitals reported a total of 5 ICU beds immediately available in Monday’s report. The 10 Northeast region hospitals had 6 ICU beds. These beds are for patients with all serious conditions, not just COVID-19.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (Monday) (and change since last report)

· 12-15: 47.6% received vaccine (+0.3)/43.9% fully vaccinated (+0.4)

· 16-17: 52.5% received vaccine (+0.2)/49.2% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

· 18-24: 52.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/48.3% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

· 25-34: 57.1% received vaccine (+0.3)/53.1% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

· 35-44: 64.5% received vaccine (+0.2)/61.0% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

· 45-54: 65.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/62.5% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

· 55-64: 74.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/71.6% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

· 65 and up: 86.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/83.8% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (MONDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 58.2% (+0.2) 55.9% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 51.8% (+0.1) 49.7% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 47.1% (+0.1) 44.9% (+0.2) Door (27,668) (NE) 72.5% (+0.2) 69.4% (-0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 50.3% (+0.1) 48.0% (+0.2) Forest (9,004) 47.7% (+0.1) 45.4% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.9% (+0.1) 46.1% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 51.8% (+0.0) 49.4% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 47.3% (+0.1) 45.7% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 49.2% (+0.2) 47.0% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 54.6% (+0.1) 52.5% (+0.2) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 48.3% (+0.2) 45.9% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 69.1% (+0.1) 66.1% (+0.3) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 48.8% (+0.2) 46.9% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 57.8% (+0.2) 55.3% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 43.4% (+0.2) 41.4% (+0.2) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 55.9% (+0.2) 53.6% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 50.5% (+0.1) 48.1% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 41.6% (+0.2) 39.6% (+0.2) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 55.8% (+0.2) 53.2% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 266,926 (56.3%) (+0.2) 256,087 (54.0%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 296,936 (54.0%) (+0.1) 283,698 (51.6%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,342,054 (57.4%) (+0.1) 3,182,420 (54.7%) (+0.2)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The De Pere Health Dept. is holding a drive-through vaccination clinic Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 A.M. to 2:10 P.M. at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 347 Libal St. The clinic is by appointment only. You can get the Pfizer vaccine (2nd dose Nov. 13 at St. Anne’s) or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are free. Flu shots are also available, free for 6 months through 18 years old, or $20 for adults 19 and older.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

The Oshkosh Farmers Market is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics on the next two Saturdays in October: Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. All of the clinics will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton is expanding its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. Starting today, the site will offer walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

· Brown – 39,147 cases (+228) (264 deaths)

· Calumet – 6,971 cases (+43) (53 deaths)

· Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,998 cases (+44) (64 deaths)

· Dodge – 14,488 cases (+87) (197 deaths)

· Door – 3,423 cases (+28) (31 deaths)

· Florence - 514 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

· Fond du Lac – 16,308 cases (+150) (146 deaths) (+2)

· Forest - 1,376 cases (+5) (27 deaths)

· Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,373 cases (+25) (24 deaths)

· Green Lake - 2,386 cases (+12) (26 deaths)

· Iron (Mich.)* – 1,272 cases (+24) (45 deaths) (+1)

· Kewaunee – 2,898 cases (+7) (30 deaths)

· Langlade - 2,870 cases (+30) (38 deaths)

· Manitowoc – 9,524 cases (+97) (83 deaths)

· Marinette - 5,529 cases (+88) (69 deaths)

· Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,479 cases (+37) (45 deaths) (+1)

· Menominee – 929 cases (+8) (11 deaths)

· Oconto – 5,866 cases (+33) (65 deaths)

· Outagamie – 24,847 cases (+153) (241 deaths)

· Shawano – 5,935 cases (+35) (77 deaths)

· Sheboygan – 16,420 cases (+80) (167 deaths)

· Waupaca – 6,515 cases (+35) (137 deaths)

· Waushara – 2,936 cases (+22) (45 deaths)

· Winnebago – 22,744 cases (+133) (228 deaths)

* You can find a list of cases and deaths for all Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

