Advertisement

De Pere Police: East River Trail attacker identified, in custody

De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The person suspected of attacking a woman on the East River Trail in De Pere earlier this month has been apprehended, according to police.

Late Monday afternoon, officials said a suspect for the assault was identified after help from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.

That person, police say, has now been apprehended.

Formal charges are still pending, and once filed, police say the name of the suspect will be released.

As previously reported, the alleged attack happened during the morning hours of October 5. The victim’s husband called police shortly before 11:30 after finding the couple’s 4-week-old lying in a grassy area. The husband told police he was looking for his wife after she was gone longer than expected.

Officers found the woman 40 to 50 yards from where the baby was found. She survived the attack. Officers say the baby wasn’t harmed.

RELATED: GoFundMe started for woman attacked on East River Trail and her family

Police believe there was one assailant and that this was a “stranger assault.”

Last week, police told Action 2 News the woman was released from the hospital and is recovering with family.

Action 2 News will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert Update: Milwaukee police find homicide suspect dead, search for missing 3-year-old boy continues
The crew of the USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) renders a hand salute during the commissioning...
New Coast Guard ship named after a former Green Bay Packer
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pulls the ball down and runs for a touchdown during...
Bears fall to Packers 24-14, Rodgers to Bears fans: “I still own you”
HSHS hospital leaders hope a higher salary will recruit and retain more employees in the...
Minimum wage raised for HSHS Hospitals, including St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Hospitals in Green Bay

Latest News

Dr. Michael Medich (standing) helps teach medical school students how to think on their feet,...
Future doctors train in wilderness medicine, learning to think on their feet
Future doctors train in wilderness medicine, learning to think on their feet
Future doctors train in wilderness medicine, learning to think on their feet
Male breast cancer survivor shares story to raise awareness
Male breast cancer survivor shares his story to raise awareness
Male Breast Cancer Awareness Week
Male Breast Cancer Awareness Week 1
Coronavirus
DHS: State now averaging 14 COVID-19 deaths per day