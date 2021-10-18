Advertisement

Biden administration asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration asks the Supreme Court to block a Texas law banning most abortions.
The Biden administration asks the Supreme Court to block a Texas law banning most abortions.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure’s validity plays out in the courts.

The law has been in effect since September, aside from a district court-ordered pause that lasted just 48 hours, and bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant.

The Justice Department asked the high court Monday to lift an order imposed by a conservative federal appeals court that has allowed Texas to continue enforcing the nation’s strictest curbs on abortion through a novel law that was written to make it hard to challenge in the federal court system. The department had announced its intentions last Friday.

It’s not clear whether the administration will prevail at a Supreme Court with a conservative majority that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump and already has agreed to hear a major challenge to abortion rights in a case from Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crew of the USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) renders a hand salute during the commissioning...
New Coast Guard ship named after a former Green Bay Packer
Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert Update: Milwaukee police find homicide suspect dead, search for missing 3-year-old boy continues
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pulls the ball down and runs for a touchdown during...
Bears fall to Packers 24-14, Rodgers to Bears fans: “I still own you”
HSHS hospital leaders hope a higher salary will recruit and retain more employees in the...
Minimum wage raised for HSHS Hospitals, including St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Hospitals in Green Bay

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications, his family says
A school crossing sign
Wilson Middle School and Magellan students on lockdown
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a...
Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants
Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage it Ganthier,...
US, Haiti seek release of 17 missionaries snatched by gang