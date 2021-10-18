Advertisement

Barnes leads Democrats in U.S. Senate race fundraising

Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes
Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes raised more money from donors over the past three months than any other Democrat in the crowded primary race for U.S. Senate. Fundraising reports covering July through September show Barnes brought in $1.1 million.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry each brought in more than $1 million, but that was because of large contributions they made to their own campaigns.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported the totals on Monday.

The seat is currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. He has yet to say whether he’s seeking a third term, but he reported raising about $906,000 over the most recent quarter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crew of the USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) renders a hand salute during the commissioning...
New Coast Guard ship named after a former Green Bay Packer
Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert Update: Milwaukee police find homicide suspect dead, search for missing 3-year-old boy continues
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pulls the ball down and runs for a touchdown during...
Bears fall to Packers 24-14, Rodgers to Bears fans: “I still own you”
HSHS hospital leaders hope a higher salary will recruit and retain more employees in the...
Minimum wage raised for HSHS Hospitals, including St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Hospitals in Green Bay

Latest News

Sean Duffy
Trump encourages Sean Duffy to run for Wisconsin governor
Courtesy: YouTube
Godlewski raises $1.36M for U.S. Senate race
Wolf
DNR board considers hiring outside attorneys in wolf lawsuits
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal,...
No city officials testifying as part of election subpoenas