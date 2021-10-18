Appleton teen gives away teal pumpkins before Halloween

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton teen and her mom are making sure kids with food allergies are included during Halloween. The pair is hosting a teal pumpkin giveaway this weekend.

It’s a drive-thru-style giveaway this year in front of St. Mary Elementary School in Menasha this Saturday, October 23, from 1 to 3 P.M. You’re asked to RSVP for a pumpkin at the Team Delly Facebok page.

It’s an effort to draw attention to food allergies and make sure kids who have them can still celebrate Halloween safely.

Delly Schneider has a dairy allergy. At just 9 months old, she had an anaphylactic reaction to cottage cheese.

Delly was taken to the emergency room, and it was a close call for the family.

Now 14 years old, Delly, along with her mom, run “Team Delly,” and together they work to raise awareness of food allergies and advocate for research.

This is Team Delly’s 7th year giving out teal pumpkins packed with allergy-friendly goodies ahead of Halloween.

“People with food allergies being able to be included in normal holidays, and that’s sometimes something that not a lot of food allergy kids can be part of or even people with celiac’s disease or diabetes. It’s a way that everyone, including kids, can be included,” Delly said.

They’re encouraging as many families as possible to consider handing out allergy-friendly or non-food items on Halloween and to let others know by signing up on the Teal Pumpkin map.

“Then they can easily find you,” mom Kara said. “The families looking to go to a safe home will be able to easily find you on the map. Food Allergy Research and Education is actually doing something really great. They’re entering every family who signs up into a drawing for $500.”

