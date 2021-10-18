85-year-old bicyclist killed in Little Chute crash

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say an 85-year-old Appleton man is dead following a crash involving a bicycle and a semi-tractor which was hauling a trailer late Monday morning in Little Chute

According to Fox Valley Metro Police, officers were called to the intersection of E. North Avenue and Freedom Road at about 10:48 a.m. for a report of a crash.

When they arrived, they found the man had received life threatening injuries, and officers aided him. He was then brought to Theda Care Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The man has been identified as James Van Asten.

Police have not released any details regarding the driver of the semi-tractor, or what caused the crash to happen as of this time.

The intersection has reopened now that crash reconstruction is complete, however it was closed for what police say were several hours.

