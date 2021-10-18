Advertisement

85-year-old bicyclist killed in Little Chute crash

Police say an 85-year-old Appleton man has died from his injuries following a crash late Monday...
Police say an 85-year-old Appleton man has died from his injuries following a crash late Monday morning in Little Chute.(Fox Valley Metro Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say an 85-year-old Appleton man is dead following a crash involving a bicycle and a semi-tractor which was hauling a trailer late Monday morning in Little Chute

According to Fox Valley Metro Police, officers were called to the intersection of E. North Avenue and Freedom Road at about 10:48 a.m. for a report of a crash.

When they arrived, they found the man had received life threatening injuries, and officers aided him. He was then brought to Theda Care Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The man has been identified as James Van Asten.

Police have not released any details regarding the driver of the semi-tractor, or what caused the crash to happen as of this time.

The intersection has reopened now that crash reconstruction is complete, however it was closed for what police say were several hours.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert Update: Milwaukee police find homicide suspect dead, search for missing 3-year-old boy continues
The crew of the USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) renders a hand salute during the commissioning...
New Coast Guard ship named after a former Green Bay Packer
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pulls the ball down and runs for a touchdown during...
Bears fall to Packers 24-14, Rodgers to Bears fans: “I still own you”
HSHS hospital leaders hope a higher salary will recruit and retain more employees in the...
Minimum wage raised for HSHS Hospitals, including St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Hospitals in Green Bay

Latest News

PFAS contamination
WI DNR encouraged by EPA’s new plan to combat PFAS pollution
Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert Update: Milwaukee police find homicide suspect dead, search for missing 3-year-old boy continues
Powell was 84 years old and suffered from a cancer of his white blood cells, multiple myeloma.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell’s COVID-19 related death, vaccination impact
Fond du Lac police canvass a neighborhood after a 26-year-old man was found dead of apparent...
Fond du Lac police identify man found dead with gunshot wounds; still working to identify suspects