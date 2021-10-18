Advertisement

6 people wounded in Racine shootings; all expected to survive

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Police say six people suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were shot during a large nighttime gathering in Racine.

Authorities responded shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday to reports of people being loud and driving recklessly in the area of Yout Street and Carter Street.

There were gunshots after police arrived, at which time officers began rendering aid to victims.

No further information was immediately available.

