WARMING UP INTO THE WORK WEEK

Today is looking fantastic with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s. Breezy NW winds may gust up to 25 mph at times, so it will be another breezy day just like Saturday was. If you have outdoor plans, you will want to keep this in mind.

Frost is likely again tonight and tomorrow morning as we dip back down into the 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will be even milder by tomorrow. Monday’s highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s. Look for highs around 70° Tuesday with continued fair skies.

The next weather maker will swirl through the region Wednesday and Thursday. Some rain and thunder is likely Wednesday followed by showery, cloudy, and cooler temperatures on Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: WNW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′ **SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY**

MONDAY: W/SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TODAY: Sunny & breezy. Mild. HIGH: 65 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Early frost NORTH and WEST. Sunny & mild. HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Areas of rain and thunder develop. HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Cloudy and showery, especially early. HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. A few stray showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 55

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.