Advertisement

Police: 3 dead after knife attack on Arkansas officer

A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.
A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas say that three people are dead after an incident in which an officer fired his weapon while defending himself from a knife attack.

Police provided little information on what happened, including how the people died or what led up to the officer firing his gun.

Police did not say whether any of the people who died were shot by the officer or whether they might have been stabbed.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday in Fort Smith.

A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.

Arkansas State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crew of the USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) renders a hand salute during the commissioning...
New Coast Guard ship named after a former Green Bay Packer
Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert: Milwaukee police searching for missing 3-year-old boy
Police lights
Oshkosh woman killed confronting car thieves in Wauwatosa
Police are investigating what they are calling a rolling disturbance on Green Bay's east side...
Police: Shell casing found on Green Bay’s east side, investigation underway
Anthony Douglas and Peyton Schorer (photo provided)
Kimberly students killed by motorcycle crash honored at Kaukauna football game

Latest News

Soldier Field on October 17
LIVE BLOG: Packers, Bears tied 7-7
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti
At least four people were shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile. (Source: WPMI...
Arrest made in shooting near high school football game that left multiple hurt, reports say
Breast Cancer Walk
Local organization hosts breast cancer awareness walk