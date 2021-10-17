Advertisement

Oshkosh house fire displaces family of four

Fire generic
Fire generic(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say a family of four is displaced following an overnight fire in Oshkosh, and the family is being helped by the Red Cross.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, crews were called to the address of 1241 Jackson Street at 1:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a house on fire.

When they arrived, they found the home was unoccupied.

Officials say crews were at the scene late into the morning due to amount of damage done, as well as the difficulty of getting the fire out on the uppermost floor. In the end, the fire department says heavy construction equipment had to be used in order to take the house down so the fire could be completely extinguished.

They add they had difficulty getting an aerial ladder safely in place due to electrical wires going through the neighborhood.

The cause of the fire is not known as of this time.

