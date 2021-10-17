Minimum wage raised for HSHS Hospitals, including St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Hospitals in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The hospital system that owns St. Vincent Hospital and Saint Mary’s Hospital announced an employee minimum wage increase to $15/hour. Hospital leaders hope a higher salary will recruit and retain more employees in the healthcare field, which is already suffering from staffing shortages.

“It’s not just raising rates,” Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) president and CEO, Damond Boatwright, said during a virtual press panel on Friday, October 15. “That’s one piece related to recruitment and retaining employees. But, we also hope this enables our HSHS colleagues and potential hires in improving their overall life.”

Raising the minimum wage to $15/hour will impact about 1,500 HSHS employees. Another 1,500 eligible hourly colleagues already earn more than $15/hour according to HSHS.

“Almost every position right now is very hard to fill,” Boatwright shared. “There has been a lot of emotional stress caused over the last 18 months due to the COVID pandemic and now we’re on our fourth surge. I truly believe the hospital and healthcare workers, I do believe they’ve been sort of the heroes in all of this enduring throughout this whole ordeal.”

The COVID-19 pandemic played a partial role in the HSHS’s decision to raise their minimum wage. However, a change in their financial situation was also pivotal.

“Even two or three years prior to COVID, I mean, we were really at the margins ourselves,” Boatwright recalled. “Then, COVID happened and things got worse. We’re turning ourselves around, trying to become more financially stable. I wouldn’t say we’re as stable as I would like us to be right now but we’re heading in the right direction.”

The minimum wage increase will begin on October 31, 2021. Around the same time nearly all 13,000 HSHS employees will be getting a salary increase, according to Friday’s press release.

