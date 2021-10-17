MILD START TO THE WEEK, COOL FINISH

The work week will start off on a mostly sunny and mild note. It will be much different come Thursday & Friday.

For tonight... areas of frost will be possible again, mainly NW of the Fox Valley. Some spots will dip into the lower 30s. Cover any tender plants if you live in this area just to be on the safe side. Upper 30s to lower 40s are expected from the Fox Valley to Lake Michigan. Skies stay clear all night long with much lighter wind.

Monday and Tuesday look great! Lots of sun will be enjoyed along with mild highs in the 60s and lower 70s. Try to take advantage of the fine fall weather if you can.

An area of low pressure will swirl through the area Wednesday and Thursday. Some rain and thunder is likely by Wednesday afternoon followed by clouds and showery weather Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs should peak in the lower 60s Wednesday but the 50s are back starting Thursday.

A fair amount of clouds may hang around Friday too, along with a few stray showers. The coming weekend should feature a mix of sun & clouds and seasonable highs in the 50s.

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: W/SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Clear & quiet. Areas of frost NW of the Fox Valley. LOW: 38

MONDAY: Morning frost NW. Sunny and pleasant everywhere by afternoon. HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & mild. HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Afternoon rain and thunder develop. HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Cloudy and showery, especially early. HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. A few stray showers are possible. HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. HIGH: 55

