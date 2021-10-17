Man killed in Dodge County motorcycle crash

TOWNSHIP OF BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one man is dead following an overnight motorcycle crash in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call regarding a motorcycle in the ditch just after 5 a.m. Sunday in the area of S. Center Road and Jackson Road.

When they arrived, they say the bike was found in a ditch, and the man was nearby.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says they believe the motorcycle was headed south on S. Center Road, failed to make a curve, and then went into the ditch. They believe the man was then thrown from the motorcycle.

Authorities add he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and as of this time, believe excessive speed and alcohol impairment are suspected to be factors in the crash.

Although the Sheriff’s Office was contacted shortly after 5 a.m., they say they believe the crash likely happened happened sometime during the two hours leading up to the discovery of the crash site.

The man’s identity and age have not been released as of this publishing.

No other details were immediately released, however the crash is still being investigated.

