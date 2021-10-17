Advertisement

Local organization hosts breast cancer awareness walk

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Making Strides of Green Bay hosted its 13th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer awareness walk Saturday morning at Heritage Hill.

Organizers said everyone was excited to be together in person, since last year’s walk was cancelled due to COVID-19. It was held virtually instead.

Although it was a fundraising event, empowerment and building community were top priorities.

“We have a lot of survivors who might come out who are newly diagnosed and nervous and scared and unsure of what’s going to happen on their journey. Having the survivors out here who maybe have been, you know, (sic) years and that have been in remission--and they’re fine--it gives those survivors hope. So it’s very important for them too, and it builds a support system for them,” said Heather Krawinkel, the Senior Community Manager for Making Strides.

All donations go towards free programs and services for breast cancer survivors and their families.

