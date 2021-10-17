LIVE BLOG: It’s Bears week!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Chapter #203 between the Green Bay Packers (4-1) and the Chicago Bears (3-2) rivalry will begin in just a few minutes.

The rivalry is the NFL’s oldest, and dates back to 1923.

Out of the 203 games played between the two franchises, this is the 50th one to take place at Soldier Field. While playing at Soldier Field, the Packers are 29-20.

During the past 8 road games against the Bears, the Packers have scored at least 30 points in five of those games. On the road this year, the Packers are currently 2-1. Also of note - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown 23 touchdowns at Soldier Field, and overall, has thrown 55 touchdowns against the Bears - a team record.

Team officials add among the active NFL players, receivers Davante Adams and Randall Cobb have the most career receptions versus Chicago.

During the last meeting, the Packers won on January 3 in Chicago by a score of 35-16. During that game, Rodgers threw four touchdowns, and the Packers clinched the number one seed in the NFC. Also of note, Adams broke Sterling Sharpe’s team record for receptions in a season, and also tied his mark for touchdown catches in a year during that same game.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is 4-0 against Matt Nagy, the head coach of the Chicago Bears. However, with Nagy having been a head coach for one season more than LaFleur, Nagy’s overall record against the Packers is 1-5.

The Packers will be without the following players Sunday afternoon:

CB Kevin King

S Vernon Scott

LB Isaiah McDuffie

OL Dennis Kelly

DL Heflin

Meanwhile, the Bears will be without:

QB Nick Foles

WR Breshad Perriman

DB Artie Burns

TE J.P. Holtz

LB Caleb Johnson

DL Khyiris Tonga

The Packers also announced Elgton Jenkins is active for Sunday’s game, as are newcomers LB Jaylon Smith and CB Rasul Douglas.

On Saturday, team officials said WR Juwann Winfree had been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. They also announced Kelly wouldn’t be traveling with the team to Chicago due to his back injury.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.

The game will air on FOX.

Today's TV map + all the ways to watch, listen to & follow #GBvsCHI in Week 6.



