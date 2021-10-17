Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers at Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - AS the Green bay Packers (4-1) get set to visit the Chicago Bears (3-2) it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”

#1 Chapter #203: The oldest rivalry in the NFL adds another chapter. Green Bay holds the all-time edge 101-95-6 in the series. The Packers have won 19 of the last 22 meetings and they have incredibly been even better on the road during that span.

In the last decade, Green Bay is 10-1 at Soldier Field. And in the last 3 decades? While Green Bay has been set at the QB position, the Bears have not. Chicago is about to start its 20th different QB in the rivalry in the last 30 seasons.

#2 Justin Fields: That aforementioned QB? Is rookie Justin Field, the 11th overall pick in this year’s draft. Fields took over for Andy Dalton midway through Week 2 and has made three straights starts. That said, it took Fields all the way until last week to throw his first TD pass. Fields has thrown for 1 score and 2 interceptions this season in leading the Bears to the worst-ranked passing offense in the league (by a wide margin). Fields took 9 sacks in his first career start against Cleveland a few weeks back and the Bears are generating just 113 passing yards per game. That is 55 yards per game less than the next-worst passing offense in the NFL.

#3 Bears’ Defense: That said, Chicago boasts a solid defense, yet again. The unit ranks 8th in total defense, 7th in scoring defense, and 3rd in red zone defense. Aaron Rodgers has called this unit the Bears’ best defense since 2018. What’s so special about that praise? Well, 2018 is the only time in the last decade that the Packers have lost at Soldier Field.

#4 RB situation: The Packers’ Aaron Jones has a 4-TD day to his resume this year, and A.J. Dillon is proving to be a solid backup with pass-catching abilities as well (4 catches, 49 yards, TD last week).

The Bears? Are in a world of hurt at the RB position. David Montgomery is on injured reserve. Tarik Cohen is on the P.U.P. list. And now? Damien Williams is on Covid-Reserve. The former Chief scored 10 TD in his last 5 playoff games with Kansas City and had already scored twice for the Bears this year. Chicago will look to 6th-round rookie Khalil Herbert in this matchup to try to take the pressure of that terrible passing offense.

#5 Red Zone issues: The Packers one bugaboo? May be red zone offense and red zone defense. Last year the Packers dubbed the red zone the ‘gold zone’ and scored TDs at the best clip in NFL history (near 80 percent). And in 2 games against the Bears in 2020? The Green Bay offense scored 8 TD on 9 red zone trips.

But this season? The Packers offense ranks an abysmal 27th, converting just 55% of their red zone chances this year. As previously stated, the Bears own the #3 red zone defense in the NFL.

On the other side? The Packers defense has yet to produce a single red zone stop this year, with opponents scoring 13 TD on 13 trips inside the 20. Green Bay must improve in this situational football, and Chicago would be a good place to start.

Prediction: Packers 27, Bears 17

As always, tune in to Action 2 News at 5:30 and 10:00 p.m. and then stay up late with use for the best postgame coverage in town with Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.