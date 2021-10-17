Consumer advocates concerned with uptick in Social Security and Medicare scammers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Experts are warning people of a possible uptick in Social Security and Medicare scams.

The United States Social Security Administration announced the first bump in benefits in 39 years. Consumer advocates are concerned scammers will attempt to take advantage of people.

“With this new program coming out on Social Security, the government is not going to call you out of the blue. They’re not going to send you pop ups. They’re not going to send you emails,” said Lara Sutherlin, with the Wisconsin Division of Trade and Consumer Protection.

Sutherlin added that people wondering about their eligibility should go to a source they trust, use a phone number from their website and not respond to any unsolicited emails, phone calls or texts.

The official Social Security Administration website says notices will be mailed throughout the month of December.

The announcement if the biggest cost of living adjustment since the 1980′s. Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The increase affects nearly 70 million people.

Other potential scams can happen during the Medicare open enrollment period that started October 15th and runs through December 17th. It allows people to choose which part of coverage they want to keep, drop or add.

Wisconsin Consumer Protection said seniors should watch for fraud during this time.

“You’re going to see impostor scams, people pretending to be Medicare agents calling you. Some of the ways they trip you up is pretending they’re from the government or pretend they’re an insurance agent,” said Sutherlin. “The main way they try to trip you up is they call you and ask you for information.”

Sutherlin said scammers will ask people to confirm their Medicare number or Social Security. Again, the government will never ask for you to give that information over the phone.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.