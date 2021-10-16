Advertisement

Wisconsin DOT begins “Buckle Up, Phone Down” campaign

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The State of Wisconsin is launching a new campaign to promote seatbelt use and cut down on distracted driving.

The campaign is part of the Department of Transportation’s push to lower the number of traffic deaths throughout the state.

The DOT says unbuckled drivers and passengers made up 44% of traffic deaths last year.

Distracted driving was the cause of 9,000 crashes in 2020, which killed 31 people.

“We’re asking that you make that promise, and you also challenge other people to do the same thing,” said Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes (D). “The more people that we can get to make that commitment tin the state, the more tragedy we can all avoid.”

The “Buckle Up, Phone Down” initiative first launched in Missouri back in 2017.

CLICK HERE to make the pledge, or to become a partner.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan and Serenity
Man and baby who disappeared after crash found safe in Fond du Lac
Samantha Trebilcock and Michael Cannell
DOCUMENTS: Couple had hidden cameras in Lawrence home, recorded victims
Police lights
Oshkosh woman killed confronting car thieves in Wauwatosa
Deputy Channing Pompa
Outagamie County deputy battling COVID-19 in ICU
John Kroll with his 1966 Mercury Park Lane at The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay.
How an Escanaba man landed a one-of-a-kind car thanks to Lee Iacocca

Latest News

WisDOT begins "Buckle Up, Phone Down" campaign
WisDOT begins "Buckle Up, Phone Down" campaign
A Beautiful Fall Weekend Will Unfold Across the Area!
First Alert Forecast: A Beautiful Fall Weekend!
Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert: Milwaukee police searching for missing 3-year-old boy
Andrew Douglas and Peyton Schorer
Rival schools team up to help families of crash victims