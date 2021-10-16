WIAA releases brackets for high school football tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The first round of the 2021 WIAA Football Tournament is set!

Late Friday night, the schedule of upcoming games was released. You can find the full schedule, broken down first by divisions and then groups, below.

Games are scheduled for this Friday at 7 p.m.

DIVISION 1:

Group A

#8) D.C. Everest (54) vs #1) Kimberly (90) @Kimberly

#7) Neenah (54) vs #2) Wausau West (81) @Wausau West

#6) Hudson (54) vs #3) Appleton North (72) @Appleton North

#5) Chippewa Falls (72) vs #4) Stevens Point (72) @Stevens Point

Group B

#8) Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir (36) vs #1) Franklin (90) @Franklin

#7) Manitowoc Lincoln (45) vs #2) Bay Port (81) @Bay Port

#6) Marquette University (45) vs #3) Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages(62) @Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages

#5) Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/Carmen SE (43) vs #4) Oak Creek (81) @Oak Creek

Group C

#8) Madison La Follette (36) vs #1) Sun Prairie (90) @Sun Prairie

#7) Oshkosh West (45) vs #2) Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (63) @Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

#6) Madison Memorial (54) vs #3) Middleton (63) @Middleton

#5) Verona (63) vs #4) Fond du Lac (54)

Group D

#8) Janesville Craig (36) vs #1) Mukwonago (81) @Mukwonago

#7) Oconomowoc (54) vs #2) Muskego (81) @Muskego

#6) Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Tech (72) vs #3) Hamilton (81) @Hamilton

#5) Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther (54) vs #4) Arrowhead (63) @Arrowhead

DIVISION 2:

Group A

#8)Marshfield (35) vs #1)Waunakee (90) @Waunakee

#7)Monona Grove (63) vs #2)Menomonie (81) @Menomonie

#6) New Richmond (63) vs #3) DeForest (81) @DeForest

#5) La Crosse Central (72) vs #4) River Falls (72) @River Falls

Group B

#8) Beaver Dam (45) vs #1) De Pere (81) @De Pere

#7) Slinger (44) vs #2) Cedarburg (63) @Cedarburg

#6) West De Pere (45) vs #3) Pulaski (72) @Pulaski

#5) Kaukauna (63) vs #4) Hartford (63) @Hartford

Group C

#8) Waukesha West (36) vs #1) Union Grove (90) @Union Grove

#7) Milton (45) vs #2) Badger (72) @Badger

#6) Kettle Moraine (63) vs #3) Racine Horlick (54) @Racine Horlick

#5) Burlington (54) vs #4) Waterford (54) @Waterford

Group D

#8) Brookfield Central (36) vs #1) Homestead (72) @Homestead

#7) Milwaukee Reagan (72) vs #2) Germantown (72) @Germantown

#6) Brookfield East (63) vs #3) Wauwatosa West (72) @Wauwatosa West

#5) Milwaukee King (63) vs #4) Nicolet (63) @Nicolet

DIVISION 3:

Group A

#8) Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles (36) vs #1) Mosinee (81) @Mosinee

#7) Onalaska (54) vs #2) Mount Horeb/Barneveld (81) @Mount Horeb/Barneveld

#6) Medford (54) vs #3) Rice Lake (72) @Rice Lake

#5) Rhinelander (81) vs #4) Baraboo (72) @Baraboo

Group B

#8) Ashwaubenon (36) vs #1) LuxemburgCasco (90) @LuxemburgCasco

#7) Shawano (45) vs #2) Menasha (72) @Menasha

#6) Notre Dame (54) vs #3) Fox Valley Lutheran (54) @Fox Valley Lutheran

#5) Portage (54) vs #4) Waupaca (44) @Waupaca

Group C

#8) McFarland (45) vs #1) Greendale (90) @Greendale

#7) New Berlin Eisenhower (45) vs #2) Fort Atkinson (72) @Fort Atkinson

#6) Jefferson (62) vs #3) Martin Luther (72) @Martin Luther

#5) Monroe (72) vs #4) Whitnall (63) @Whitnall

Group D

#8) Milwaukee Madison (32) vs #1) Plymouth (90) @Plymouth

#7) New Berlin West (36) vs #2) Whitefish Bay (72) @Whitefish Bay

#6) Wisconsin Lutheran (63) vs #3) Port Washington (63) @Port Washington

#5) Pewaukee (72) vs #4) Grafton (72) @Grafton

DIVISION 4:

Group A

#8) Mauston (63) vs #1) Northwestern (90) @Northwestern

#7) Saint Croix Central (45) vs #2) Ellsworth (80) @Ellsworth

#6) Altoona (63) vs #3) Osceola (81) @Osceola

#5) Prescott (54) vs #4) West Salem (71) @West Salem

Group B

#8) AdamsFriendship (45) vs #1) Wisconsin Dells (90) @Wisconsin Dells

#7) Winneconne (54) vs #2) Freedom (72) @Freedom

#6) Little Chute (44) vs #3) Oconto Falls (81) @Oconto Falls

#5) Xavier (53) vs #4) Berlin (63) @Berlin

Group C

#8) Platteville (36) vs #1) Edgewood (90) @Edgewood

#7) Lakeside Lutheran (45) vs #2) Columbus (81) @Columbus

#6) Kettle Moraine Lutheran (45) vs #3) Lake Mills (72) @Lake Mills

#5) Kewaskum (63) vs #4) Lodi (72) @Lodi

Group D

#8) Kiel (54) vs #1) Catholic Memorial (90) @Catholic Memorial

#7) Two Rivers (63) vs #2) Denmark (72) @Denmark

#6) Sheboygan Falls (54) vs #3) Kohler/Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran (81) @Kohler/Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran

#5) Racine Saint Catherine’s (54) vs #4) Wrightstown (53) @Wrightstown

DIVISION 5:

Group A

#8) Spooner (54) vs #1) Aquinas (90) @Aquinas

#7) Westby (54) vs #2) Stratford (72) @Stratford

#6) Saint Croix Falls (54) vs #3) Spencer/Columbus Catholic (54) @Spencer/Columbus Catholic

#5) StanleyBoyd (63) vs #4) Arcadia (71) @Arcadia

Group B

#8) Clintonville (54) vs #1) Amherst (90) @Amherst

#7) Tomahawk (45) vs #2) WittenbergBirnamwood (71) @WittenbergBirnamwood

#6) Chilton (36) vs #3) Brillion (81) @Brillion

#5) Southern Door (81) vs #4) Kewaunee (72) @Kewaunee

Group C

#8) River Valley (54) vs #1) Marshall (90) @Marshall

#7) Watertown Luther Prep (54) vs #2) Brodhead/Juda (90) @Brodhead/Juda

#6) Prairie du Chien (54) vs #3) Richland Center (63) @Richland Center

#5) Poynette (53) vs #4) Belleville (72) @Belleville

Group D

#8) New Holstein (45) vs #1) Lake Country Lutheran (90) @Lake Country Lutheran

#7) Winnebago Lutheran (54) vs #2) Racine Lutheran (72) @Racine Lutheran

#6) University School of Milwaukee (63) vs #3) Campbellsport (72) @Campbellsport

#5) Mayville (72) vs #4) Brookfield Academy (63) @Brookfield Academy

DIVISION 6:

Group A

#8) Fall Creek (45) vs #1) Durand (81) @Durand

#7) Grantsburg (63) vs #2) Augusta (90) @Augusta

#6) Cadott (54) vs #3) Unity (71) @Unity

#5) Boyceville (72) vs #4) Cumberland (81)

Group B

#8) Oconto (45) vs #1) Colby (90) @Colby

#7) Bonduel (54) vs #2) Markesan (81) @Markesan

#6) Auburndale (63) vs #3) Necedah (62) @Necedah

#5) Crivitz (63) vs #4) Abbotsford (63) @Abbotsford

Group C

#8) Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg (36) vs #1) Darlington (81) @Darlington

#7) Lancaster (45) vs #2) Luther (54) @Luther

#6) Whitehall (53) vs #3) Cuba City (72) @Cuba City

#5) Mondovi (54) vs #4) MelroseMindoro (54) @MelroseMindoro

Group D

#8) Fall River/Rio (45) vs #1) Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic (90) @Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic

#7) Mineral Point (45) vs #2) Cedar GroveBelgium (81) @Cedar GroveBelgium

#6) Ozaukee (45) vs #3) Saint Mary’s Springs (72) @Saint Mary’s Springs

#5) Pardeeville (53) vs #4) Waterloo (72) @Waterloo

DIVISION 7:

Group A

#8) BlairTaylor (45) vs #1) Regis (90) @Regis

#7) Webster (54) vs #2) Spring Valley (72) @Spring Valley

#6) Elmwood/Plum City (45) vs #3) Pepin/Alma (71) @Pepin/Alma

#5) Glenwood City (54) vs #4) Turtle Lake (53) @Turtle Lake

Group B

#8) Loyal (45) vs #1) Hurley (90) @Hurley

#7) New Lisbon (63) vs #2) Coleman (90) @Coleman

#6) Assumption (63) vs #3) Pacelli (80) @Pacelli

#5) IolaScandinavia (72) vs #4) Edgar (72) @Edgar

Group C

#8) WauzekaSteuben/Seneca (45) vs #1) Highland (90) @Highland

#7) De Soto (63) vs #2) Cashton (72) @Cashton

#6) Ithaca (63) vs #3) Bangor (71) @Bangor

#5) Potosi/Cassville (81) vs #4) River Ridge (72) @River Ridge

Group D

#8) CambriaFriesland (54) vs #1) Hilbert (81) @Hilbert

#7) Johnson Creek (63) vs #2) Reedsville (81) @Reedsville

#6) Catholic Central (63) vs #3) Lourdes Academy (81) @Lourdes Academy

#5) Randolph (72) vs #4) Black Hawk/Warren IL (63) @Black Hawk/Warren IL

