WIAA releases brackets for high school football tournament
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The first round of the 2021 WIAA Football Tournament is set!
Late Friday night, the schedule of upcoming games was released. You can find the full schedule, broken down first by divisions and then groups, below.
Games are scheduled for this Friday at 7 p.m.
DIVISION 1:
- Group A
#8) D.C. Everest (54) vs #1) Kimberly (90) @Kimberly
#7) Neenah (54) vs #2) Wausau West (81) @Wausau West
#6) Hudson (54) vs #3) Appleton North (72) @Appleton North
#5) Chippewa Falls (72) vs #4) Stevens Point (72) @Stevens Point
- Group B
#8) Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir (36) vs #1) Franklin (90) @Franklin
#7) Manitowoc Lincoln (45) vs #2) Bay Port (81) @Bay Port
#6) Marquette University (45) vs #3) Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages(62) @Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages
#5) Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/Carmen SE (43) vs #4) Oak Creek (81) @Oak Creek
- Group C
#8) Madison La Follette (36) vs #1) Sun Prairie (90) @Sun Prairie
#7) Oshkosh West (45) vs #2) Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (63) @Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
#6) Madison Memorial (54) vs #3) Middleton (63) @Middleton
#5) Verona (63) vs #4) Fond du Lac (54)
- Group D
#8) Janesville Craig (36) vs #1) Mukwonago (81) @Mukwonago
#7) Oconomowoc (54) vs #2) Muskego (81) @Muskego
#6) Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Tech (72) vs #3) Hamilton (81) @Hamilton
#5) Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther (54) vs #4) Arrowhead (63) @Arrowhead
DIVISION 2:
- Group A
#8)Marshfield (35) vs #1)Waunakee (90) @Waunakee
#7)Monona Grove (63) vs #2)Menomonie (81) @Menomonie
#6) New Richmond (63) vs #3) DeForest (81) @DeForest
#5) La Crosse Central (72) vs #4) River Falls (72) @River Falls
- Group B
#8) Beaver Dam (45) vs #1) De Pere (81) @De Pere
#7) Slinger (44) vs #2) Cedarburg (63) @Cedarburg
#6) West De Pere (45) vs #3) Pulaski (72) @Pulaski
#5) Kaukauna (63) vs #4) Hartford (63) @Hartford
- Group C
#8) Waukesha West (36) vs #1) Union Grove (90) @Union Grove
#7) Milton (45) vs #2) Badger (72) @Badger
#6) Kettle Moraine (63) vs #3) Racine Horlick (54) @Racine Horlick
#5) Burlington (54) vs #4) Waterford (54) @Waterford
- Group D
#8) Brookfield Central (36) vs #1) Homestead (72) @Homestead
#7) Milwaukee Reagan (72) vs #2) Germantown (72) @Germantown
#6) Brookfield East (63) vs #3) Wauwatosa West (72) @Wauwatosa West
#5) Milwaukee King (63) vs #4) Nicolet (63) @Nicolet
DIVISION 3:
- Group A
#8) Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles (36) vs #1) Mosinee (81) @Mosinee
#7) Onalaska (54) vs #2) Mount Horeb/Barneveld (81) @Mount Horeb/Barneveld
#6) Medford (54) vs #3) Rice Lake (72) @Rice Lake
#5) Rhinelander (81) vs #4) Baraboo (72) @Baraboo
- Group B
#8) Ashwaubenon (36) vs #1) LuxemburgCasco (90) @LuxemburgCasco
#7) Shawano (45) vs #2) Menasha (72) @Menasha
#6) Notre Dame (54) vs #3) Fox Valley Lutheran (54) @Fox Valley Lutheran
#5) Portage (54) vs #4) Waupaca (44) @Waupaca
- Group C
#8) McFarland (45) vs #1) Greendale (90) @Greendale
#7) New Berlin Eisenhower (45) vs #2) Fort Atkinson (72) @Fort Atkinson
#6) Jefferson (62) vs #3) Martin Luther (72) @Martin Luther
#5) Monroe (72) vs #4) Whitnall (63) @Whitnall
- Group D
#8) Milwaukee Madison (32) vs #1) Plymouth (90) @Plymouth
#7) New Berlin West (36) vs #2) Whitefish Bay (72) @Whitefish Bay
#6) Wisconsin Lutheran (63) vs #3) Port Washington (63) @Port Washington
#5) Pewaukee (72) vs #4) Grafton (72) @Grafton
DIVISION 4:
- Group A
#8) Mauston (63) vs #1) Northwestern (90) @Northwestern
#7) Saint Croix Central (45) vs #2) Ellsworth (80) @Ellsworth
#6) Altoona (63) vs #3) Osceola (81) @Osceola
#5) Prescott (54) vs #4) West Salem (71) @West Salem
- Group B
#8) AdamsFriendship (45) vs #1) Wisconsin Dells (90) @Wisconsin Dells
#7) Winneconne (54) vs #2) Freedom (72) @Freedom
#6) Little Chute (44) vs #3) Oconto Falls (81) @Oconto Falls
#5) Xavier (53) vs #4) Berlin (63) @Berlin
- Group C
#8) Platteville (36) vs #1) Edgewood (90) @Edgewood
#7) Lakeside Lutheran (45) vs #2) Columbus (81) @Columbus
#6) Kettle Moraine Lutheran (45) vs #3) Lake Mills (72) @Lake Mills
#5) Kewaskum (63) vs #4) Lodi (72) @Lodi
- Group D
#8) Kiel (54) vs #1) Catholic Memorial (90) @Catholic Memorial
#7) Two Rivers (63) vs #2) Denmark (72) @Denmark
#6) Sheboygan Falls (54) vs #3) Kohler/Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran (81) @Kohler/Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran
#5) Racine Saint Catherine’s (54) vs #4) Wrightstown (53) @Wrightstown
DIVISION 5:
- Group A
#8) Spooner (54) vs #1) Aquinas (90) @Aquinas
#7) Westby (54) vs #2) Stratford (72) @Stratford
#6) Saint Croix Falls (54) vs #3) Spencer/Columbus Catholic (54) @Spencer/Columbus Catholic
#5) StanleyBoyd (63) vs #4) Arcadia (71) @Arcadia
- Group B
#8) Clintonville (54) vs #1) Amherst (90) @Amherst
#7) Tomahawk (45) vs #2) WittenbergBirnamwood (71) @WittenbergBirnamwood
#6) Chilton (36) vs #3) Brillion (81) @Brillion
#5) Southern Door (81) vs #4) Kewaunee (72) @Kewaunee
- Group C
#8) River Valley (54) vs #1) Marshall (90) @Marshall
#7) Watertown Luther Prep (54) vs #2) Brodhead/Juda (90) @Brodhead/Juda
#6) Prairie du Chien (54) vs #3) Richland Center (63) @Richland Center
#5) Poynette (53) vs #4) Belleville (72) @Belleville
- Group D
#8) New Holstein (45) vs #1) Lake Country Lutheran (90) @Lake Country Lutheran
#7) Winnebago Lutheran (54) vs #2) Racine Lutheran (72) @Racine Lutheran
#6) University School of Milwaukee (63) vs #3) Campbellsport (72) @Campbellsport
#5) Mayville (72) vs #4) Brookfield Academy (63) @Brookfield Academy
DIVISION 6:
- Group A
#8) Fall Creek (45) vs #1) Durand (81) @Durand
#7) Grantsburg (63) vs #2) Augusta (90) @Augusta
#6) Cadott (54) vs #3) Unity (71) @Unity
#5) Boyceville (72) vs #4) Cumberland (81)
- Group B
#8) Oconto (45) vs #1) Colby (90) @Colby
#7) Bonduel (54) vs #2) Markesan (81) @Markesan
#6) Auburndale (63) vs #3) Necedah (62) @Necedah
#5) Crivitz (63) vs #4) Abbotsford (63) @Abbotsford
- Group C
#8) Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg (36) vs #1) Darlington (81) @Darlington
#7) Lancaster (45) vs #2) Luther (54) @Luther
#6) Whitehall (53) vs #3) Cuba City (72) @Cuba City
#5) Mondovi (54) vs #4) MelroseMindoro (54) @MelroseMindoro
- Group D
#8) Fall River/Rio (45) vs #1) Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic (90) @Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
#7) Mineral Point (45) vs #2) Cedar GroveBelgium (81) @Cedar GroveBelgium
#6) Ozaukee (45) vs #3) Saint Mary’s Springs (72) @Saint Mary’s Springs
#5) Pardeeville (53) vs #4) Waterloo (72) @Waterloo
DIVISION 7:
- Group A
#8) BlairTaylor (45) vs #1) Regis (90) @Regis
#7) Webster (54) vs #2) Spring Valley (72) @Spring Valley
#6) Elmwood/Plum City (45) vs #3) Pepin/Alma (71) @Pepin/Alma
#5) Glenwood City (54) vs #4) Turtle Lake (53) @Turtle Lake
- Group B
#8) Loyal (45) vs #1) Hurley (90) @Hurley
#7) New Lisbon (63) vs #2) Coleman (90) @Coleman
#6) Assumption (63) vs #3) Pacelli (80) @Pacelli
#5) IolaScandinavia (72) vs #4) Edgar (72) @Edgar
- Group C
#8) WauzekaSteuben/Seneca (45) vs #1) Highland (90) @Highland
#7) De Soto (63) vs #2) Cashton (72) @Cashton
#6) Ithaca (63) vs #3) Bangor (71) @Bangor
#5) Potosi/Cassville (81) vs #4) River Ridge (72) @River Ridge
- Group D
#8) CambriaFriesland (54) vs #1) Hilbert (81) @Hilbert
#7) Johnson Creek (63) vs #2) Reedsville (81) @Reedsville
#6) Catholic Central (63) vs #3) Lourdes Academy (81) @Lourdes Academy
#5) Randolph (72) vs #4) Black Hawk/Warren IL (63) @Black Hawk/Warren IL
