Teens arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash

(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) - Wauwatosa police have arrested four juveniles in connection with a hit-and-run crash that struck and killed a 47-year-old woman who was trying to stop an attempted vehicle theft at a Wauwatosa hotel early Thursday morning.

RELATED: Oshkosh woman killed confronting car thieves in Wauwatosa

Police said the four teens were trying to steal a vehicle at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Wauwatosa Thursday morning when Sunita Balogun tried to alert hotel staff of the incident.

Soon after, one of the teens entered Balogun’s SUV and struck her with it before stealing the vehicle and leaving the scene.

Police found the car and the suspects on Milwaukee’s north side.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

