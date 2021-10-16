STAYING QUIET INTO THE WORK WEEK

No major weather systems will affect our region over the coming day but some rain is possible by Wednesday and Thursday. Overall, the weather pattern is finally looking more fall-like.

Areas of frost are possible tonight across central and parts of northeast Wisconsin, mainly north of the Fox Valley. Lows will range from the mid 30s to low 40s. Sunday is looking great with sunny to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s. Breezy NW winds may gust up to 25 mph at times.

Some frost is also likely Sunday night and Monday morning as we dip back down into the 30s and low 40s. We’ll rebound nicely into the mid to upper 60s by Monday afternoon. Look for highs around 70° Tuesday with continued fair skies.

The next weather maker will swirl through the region Wednesday and Thursday. Some rain and thunder is likely Wednesday followed by showery, cloudy, and cooler temperatures on Thursday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: WNW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

MONDAY: WNW/SSW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Some frost NORTH and WEST. LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Early frost NORTH and WEST. Sunny & breezy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Early frost NORTH and WEST. Sunny & warmer. HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Areas of rain and thunder develop. HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Cloudy and showery. HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. A few stray showers NORTH and EAST. HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 55

