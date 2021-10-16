Sheboygan Fire Department: Careless use of smoking materials causes fire, displaces 10 people

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - 10 people have been displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross following a fire early Saturday afternoon in Sheboygan.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, crews were called to the 600 block of Superior Avenue at 12;16 p.m. for multiple reports of a building on fire.

When crews arrived, they found a porch fire and extended to the second floor and the attic area.

Fire officials say they were able to quickly get the flames under control with the help of neighboring agencies.

No injuries were reported during the incident, which fire officials say was caused by the careless use of smoking materials.

Officials estimate the damage done is worth $50,000.

Members of the fire department remind everyone that cigarettes should be put out in an ashtray, or a bucket with sand. If you use an ashtray, they add that it should have a wide base so it doesn’t tip over.

The Red Cross is helping multiple people who were displaced following a weekend fire in Sheboygan. (Sheboygan Fire Department)

