Police: Woman arrested for suspected OWI after vehicle gets stuck at the edge of Fox River

(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a 46-year-old Oshkosh woman is being held on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after they found her crawling out of a door window at the edge of the Fox River.

According to Wrightstown Police, officers were called to Hickory Street at the cul-de-sac at about 8:50 p.m. Friday to check on a woman who was reportedly in her vehicle. In addition, it was reported that the vehicle was about to go into the Fox River.

Police say they received multiple calls of a vehicle hanging on the edge of the bank, and it was partially in the river.

Officers ay when they arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle had been driven down the embankment about 50 feet, and was stuck on the rocks located at the edge of the river.

The driver, who police have yet to identify, was crawling out of the passenger door window with help from a neighbor in the area.

Rescue workers checked the woman over after she was helped to the roadway.

Officials say she was not injured.

