Police: Shell casing found on Green Bay’s east side, investigation underway

Police are investigating what they are calling a rolling disturbance on Green Bay's east side...
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they looking for witnesses and evidence for what they are calling a “rolling disturbance” between three vehicles on Green Bay’s east side Saturday afternoon.

According to Green Bay Police, officers were called to the area of E. Mason and Schoen at about 2:50 p.m.

That’s where police say witnesses told them they heard what they believed was one gunshot.

A single shell casing was eventually found by police.

No injuries or property damage has been reported so far, and police add they don’t believe there is any danger to the public as of this time.

Green Bay Police tell Action 2 News they don’t necessarily believe the incident has to do with that specific location.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Green Bay Police Department.

