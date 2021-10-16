Advertisement

Persistent water vapor found on one of Jupiter’s moons

NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a...
NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a large area of the Europa's atmosphere.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists have found evidence of water in the atmosphere of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa.

NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a large area of the Europa’s atmosphere.

Interestingly, the water vapor was only present in one hemisphere. It’s unknown why that’s the case.

Researchers used Hubble’s ultraviolet imaging to make the discovery.

NASA said Europa has a very smooth surface and the solid ice crust looks like cracked eggshell.

The interior has a global ocean with more water than found on Earth and could possibly harbor life.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan and Serenity
Man and baby who disappeared after crash found safe in Fond du Lac
Samantha Trebilcock and Michael Cannell
DOCUMENTS: Couple had hidden cameras in Lawrence home, recorded victims
Police lights
Oshkosh woman killed confronting car thieves in Wauwatosa
Deputy Channing Pompa
Outagamie County deputy battling COVID-19 in ICU
John Kroll with his 1966 Mercury Park Lane at The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay.
How an Escanaba man landed a one-of-a-kind car thanks to Lee Iacocca

Latest News

Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in field identified as missing Iowa boy
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Clinton ‘doing fine’ and will be out of hospital soon
Wisconsin DOT begins “Buckle Up, Phone Down” campaign
WisDOT begins "Buckle Up, Phone Down" campaign
WisDOT begins "Buckle Up, Phone Down" campaign