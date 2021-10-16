Milwaukee Police Department searching for missing 3-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public’s help finding Major P. Harris, a critical missing 3-year-old boy from La Crosse.

Harris was last seen in La Crosse on October 9th wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a small pocket on the left side, navy blue Nike basketball shorts and was barefoot. He is 3 feet tall, weighs 40lbs, has black eyes and brown hair styled with a 4-zig-zag pattern shoulder length dreadlocks. Police say he has a light complexion. He also has a birthmark on the right buttock and a small abrasion on the right face cheek. Harris has delayed speech.

The Milwaukee Police Department say Harris is the child of a homicide victim.

Police believe Harris could have been traveling in a black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with a Wisconsin plate #ABE2804 before going missing. Action 2 News is told Harris may have traveled from La Crosse to Milwaukee in recent days.

2008 Chevrolet Equinox with Wisconsin plate #ABE2804 (WBAY)

Police are also looking into the 2600 block of N. 37th St. in Milwaukee.

Anyone who has information that could help locate Harris is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7405.

