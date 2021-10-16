Doctors discuss effects of COVID fatigue, social distancing burnout

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many are experiencing frustration as the pandemic goes on - a phenomenon doctors are calling COVID fatigue.

Health experts are now speaking about the realities of this kind of burnout, and how to continue living a socially distant life.

“People are just tired. Also, I think that relatively brief reprieve toward the beginning of the summer, I think people saw the light at the end of the tunnel and then all of a sudden with the delta variant everything started going downhill again and they’re like I’ve had enough of it,” said Dr. Brian Cagle, a Clinical Psychologist at Bellin Health.

While following social distancing guidelines such as mask wearing or getting together outdoors can be helpful in reducing the spread of COVID-19, it can also be psychologically draining.

“So we are finding that people are experiencing social distancing fatigue, COVID fatigue. We’ve been running a long distance race and feeling really burned out from all the safety precautions we’ve had to take, all the changes in our lifestyle, and just wanting to get back to a sense of normal,” said Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, a Distinguished Psychologist at UW Health.

Unlike other physical and mental ailments, health experts recognize most people don’t have a lot of experience to lean on for this marathon of an illness.

“If I have chronic depression or if I have back pain, I have a frame of reference. I know what it feels like but yes, the frustration is definitely similar. If I have chronic back pain or chronic depression, I’m going to get very frustrated because it just doesn’t want to seem to end,” said Dr. Cagle.

“We find that one of the consequences of the pandemic is a rise in mental health challenges. We’ve been seeing an increase in depression and anxiety. Those rates are higher than they were pre-pandemic. We’re also seeing a rise in things like substance abuse or sleep difficulties,” added Dr. Mirgain.

Doctors say to tackle COVID exhaustion, you can do things that make you happy in a socially distant safe way, such as exercising or journalist. They add you can also speak with professional support if it’s needed.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.