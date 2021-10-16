Boys & Girls Club looks behind the curtain at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday, kids in the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay got the chance to tour Lambeau Field and even meet a former Green Bay Packers player.

The event was part of a $30,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club from U.S. Cellular.

Not only did club members meet former defensive cornerback Jarrett Bush, they also got a behind-the-scenes look at the field and its technology.

During the tour, club members learned what goes into a typical game day, including field technology, video board operations and digital media.

“It’s really exciting because nobody else really gets to go behind the scenes or see how everything works around the stadium, and most people don’t even know where everything is in the stadium other than on the main floors, so it was really exciting getting to go back there,” Esmeralda Tlahuel-Garcia, a club member, said.

U.S. Cellular says it plans more education opportunities like this one for the Boys & Girls Club in the near future.

