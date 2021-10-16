A BEAUTIFUL FALL WEEKEND

Light jackets will be needed this morning as overnight, temperatures fell into the 30s and 40s. By the afternoon, we will see some decent sunshine and temperatures mostly getting into the upper 50s for highs. Clouds will be a bit more stubborn for far NORTHEASTERN counties, and a light shower cannot be ruled out in these areas as well.

As low temperatures dip into the upper 30s on tonight and again tomorrow night, some areas NORTH and WEST of the Fox Valley could see frost. Gardeners with cold-sensitive plants may want to cover their plants to avoid any damage to their plants.

Otherwise, it will be a very breezy day, and breezy conditions will persist through Sunday as well. Skies will be sunny for Sunday, and highs should get into the lower and middle 60s. The warmer weather returns for a few days early next week... highs Monday should get into the upper 60s. We may be close to 70° on Tuesday. But, a storm system looks to arrive late Wednesday, and it will knock temperatures back to more seasonable levels for the end of next week.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: NW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′ **SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY**

SUNDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: Sun and scattered clouds. Cool and breezy. Few sprinkles FAR NORTH? HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Early frost NORTH and WEST. Sunny skies. Milder, but breezy at times. HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Early frost NORTH and WEST. Sunny and warmer. HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Late showers and storms. Still mild. HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers early. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Cool with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower? HIGH: 54

