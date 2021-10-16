Advertisement

A BEAUTIFUL FALL WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Light jackets will be needed this morning as overnight, temperatures fell into the 30s and 40s. By the afternoon, we will see some decent sunshine and temperatures mostly getting into the upper 50s for highs. Clouds will be a bit more stubborn for far NORTHEASTERN counties, and a light shower cannot be ruled out in these areas as well.

As low temperatures dip into the upper 30s on tonight and again tomorrow night, some areas NORTH and WEST of the Fox Valley could see frost. Gardeners with cold-sensitive plants may want to cover their plants to avoid any damage to their plants.

Otherwise, it will be a very breezy day, and breezy conditions will persist through Sunday as well. Skies will be sunny for Sunday, and highs should get into the lower and middle 60s. The warmer weather returns for a few days early next week... highs Monday should get into the upper 60s. We may be close to 70° on Tuesday. But, a storm system looks to arrive late Wednesday, and it will knock temperatures back to more seasonable levels for the end of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: NW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′ **SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY**

SUNDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: Sun and scattered clouds. Cool and breezy. Few sprinkles FAR NORTH? HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Early frost NORTH and WEST. Sunny skies. Milder, but breezy at times. HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Early frost NORTH and WEST. Sunny and warmer. HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Late showers and storms. Still mild. HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers early. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Cool with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower? HIGH: 54

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan and Serenity
Man and baby who disappeared after crash found safe in Fond du Lac
Samantha Trebilcock and Michael Cannell
DOCUMENTS: Couple had hidden cameras in Lawrence home, recorded victims
Deputy Channing Pompa
Outagamie County deputy battling COVID-19 in ICU
John Kroll with his 1966 Mercury Park Lane at The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay.
How an Escanaba man landed a one-of-a-kind car thanks to Lee Iacocca
Police lights
Oshkosh woman killed confronting car thieves in Wauwatosa

Latest News

First Alert Weather
FEELING LIKE FALL TO START THE WEEKEND
First Alert Weather forecast lows
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Autumn falls upon us
First Alert Weather
A BEAUTIFUL AUTUMN WEEKEND AHEAD...
October 15 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Seasonably cool