Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting training center officially dedicated at Appleton airport

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Technical College, Appleton International Airport and Oshkosh Corporation have teamed up to create a training center with an international reach.

The Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Training Center was dedicated with a formal ceremony Friday morning. The training center had its groundbreaking in 2018 and opened last year, but training has been slowed by the pandemic.

It houses the world’s only Boeing 777 aircraft training prop and offers firefighter training for airport ground emergencies. It can recreate any scenario encountered on an airfield.

”We’ve been happy to partner with our ATW and Oshkosh Corporation partners to host 30 different training facilities for people all along the Midwest. We’ve had 13 different states here and a few different countries, including people from as far away as Egypt, coming to purchase Oshkosh Corporation vehicles, train in our facilities, and then take that expertise back to their home states and countries,” FVTC president Chris Matheny said.

