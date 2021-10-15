Wastewater utility bills to go up by 4 percent in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Supply chain issues are driving up prices and some municipalities will soon be passing that cost onto you.

In Appleton a 4 percent hike is being proposed for wastewater services as the city tries to replace aging equipment and make up for a recent loss in revenue.

After a twenty percent hike last year, customers are now bracing to pay even more money starting January 1st.

“Just like you have to replace a car, we have to replace some of our equipment because it’s 25-27 years old and it’s reached it’s service life, it’s actually worn out,” said Director of Utilities Chris Shaw.

Shaw says the wastewater utility plant hasn’t had any upgrades since 1995

The request received a unanimous vote of approval this week by the city’s utilities committee, and will go before the entire council for a vote next week.

For the average household, it’s about a $1.92 extra per quarter, but the city says each of the next three years will also have four percent price hikes.

He added, “Our costs to treat wastewater here in Appleton is still the least cost of plants of similar size and complexity.”

However, the city says it too, is facing price hikes by the added cost of everything going up right now amid shortages.

“When we look at, or project our financials we’re also being burdened,” Shaw said, adding “We have supply chain issues. We have equipment that’s gone up in price than what we had anticipated a year ago.”

The city says it’s also trying to recover from the loss of a major industrial customer from Neenah, which is another contributing factor to these rate increases customers can expect thru 2026.

