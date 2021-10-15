Advertisement

U.P. man who prosecutors say traveled to have sex with 15-year-old pleads guilty

Scott Sundberg, of Ishpeming, Mich., is accused of using a computer to entice a minor for sex
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Upper Peninsula man who federal prosecutors say traveled to Wisconsin in hopes of having sex with a 15-year-old girl in Oshkosh pleaded guilty Thursday.

Scott Sundberg, of Ishpeming, Mich., thought he was messaging the parent of a teenage girl and sent “pornographic images of children engaged in explicit sexual activity,” federal prosecutors claimed. He was actually communicating with a law enforcement agent working with the FBI and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

A federal grand jury indicted Sundberg, 42, on a charge of using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity. The crime carries a minimum 10 years in prison.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on January 18.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

