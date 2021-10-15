Plea hearing set for teen accused in Oconto, Forest county home invasions

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager accused in armed home invasions in Oconto and Forest counties in June was in Oconto County court Thursday. It was originally scheduled as Galen Daniels’s pre-trial conference, but instead a new plea hearing for Daniels is scheduled for November 30. Action 2 News has learned a plea agreement is in the works in Forest County, also.

Daniels is one of three people charged in the daytime robberies on June 4, along with Kevin Reed and Keilon Snipes-Reed.

Investigators say the home invasions were reported 30 minutes apart in Wabeno and Mountain. In one robbery, the family’s dog was stabbed and a gun was pointed at a 12-year-old. In the next robbery, a victim said she and her brother had a gun pointed at their heads. The robbers took cash, jewelry, guns and pills.

Kevin Reed has a pre-trial conference in Oconto County on November 11. Keilon Snipes-Reed has an initial hearing scheduled for November 10 in Forest County; in August he requested a substitution for a judge hearing the charges in Oconto County.

