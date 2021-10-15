Advertisement

Plea hearing set for teen accused in Oconto, Forest county home invasions

A dog was stabbed and a gun was pointed at a child during one of the robberies
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager accused in armed home invasions in Oconto and Forest counties in June was in Oconto County court Thursday. It was originally scheduled as Galen Daniels’s pre-trial conference, but instead a new plea hearing for Daniels is scheduled for November 30. Action 2 News has learned a plea agreement is in the works in Forest County, also.

Daniels is one of three people charged in the daytime robberies on June 4, along with Kevin Reed and Keilon Snipes-Reed.

Investigators say the home invasions were reported 30 minutes apart in Wabeno and Mountain. In one robbery, the family’s dog was stabbed and a gun was pointed at a 12-year-old. In the next robbery, a victim said she and her brother had a gun pointed at their heads. The robbers took cash, jewelry, guns and pills.

Kevin Reed has a pre-trial conference in Oconto County on November 11. Keilon Snipes-Reed has an initial hearing scheduled for November 10 in Forest County; in August he requested a substitution for a judge hearing the charges in Oconto County.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police execute a search warrant on E. Mason St. Oct. 13, 2021.
Green Bay Police execute search warrant in “ongoing investigation”
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Two Northeast Wisconsin counties off “critically high” list
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
De Pere Police working to confirm identity of East River Trail attacker
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
Kimberly High School in Wisconsin
Second Kimberly student dies after motorcycle crash

Latest News

Appleton city seal
Appleton wastewater prices go up
Scott Sundberg, of Ishpeming, Mich., is accused of using a computer to entice a minor for sex
U.P. man who prosecutors say traveled to have sex with 15-year-old pleads guilty
Testing wastewater can detect coronavirus in feces
Wastewater utility bills to go up by 4 percent in Appleton
A unique 1966 Mercury Park Lane was donated to The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay
One-of-a-kind car donated to Automobile Gallery