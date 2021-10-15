Packers without King vs. Bears, Jenkins questionable

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers will be without cornerback Kevin King as they travel to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Meanwhile on the offensive line center Josh Myers is good to go, but tackle Elgton Jenkins is questionable again this week.

Green Bay handled the shifts on the offensive line pretty well thus far this season with Jenkins out since suffering the ankle injury against Detroit. Lucas Patrick also held down the center spot last week with Myers sidelined due to a hand injury. The good news for the offensive line is that Myers will be back in the middle, and Jenkins practiced all three days yet again.

Another group that’s been ravaged with injuries thus far is at cornerback. Jaire Alexander is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Now they’ll be down both Alexander and King in the same week.

King was able to play last week after returning from the concussion protocol, but suffered a shoulder injury against Cincinnati. Rookie Eric Stokes has held pretty nicely with seven pass break-ups and an interception already.

The first round pick will need some help on the other side, though. A week ago the Packers brought in Rasul Douglas, and this week signed veteran corner Quinton Dunbar to help add depth at cornerback.

“I think the most important thing is obviously owning your responsibility, but the communication. Making sure the guys that have experience in our system kind of help you out a little bit,” said head coach Matt Lafleur.

“We can get them, relay the calls, even if they don’t know what the call is we can tell them what their job is on that play. Just working in and us as a defense as a communicating us as a defense, I think is going to be a find adjustment,” said safety Adrian Amos.

Green Bay could also look for contributions from the likes of Isaac Yiadom and Chandon Sullivan. Yiadom has been called on quite a bit so far this season, and was on the field for 26 plays against Cincinnati.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.