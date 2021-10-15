Packers LaFleur more concerned about ‘why’ with stats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s some stats that can tell the tale of the game. Turnovers, red zone efficiency, just to make a couple.

Statistics can’t always tell the whole story, or at least provide the answers to the questions coaches have throughout a game or a week of practice.

“We are more interested in the why. We use the analytics. We use stats in every thing we do. That’s only the information,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

Right now the Packers are ranked in the bottom half of the league in red zone efficiency on offense, and dead last on defense. That could provide cause for concern for many, but head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t concerned that it’s happening. Rather he’s looking for a way to turn things around.

Stats, analytics, game film, and practice film certainly help with that. So too is talking to veteran players for their observations on the field. That’s exactly what LaFleur did following Green Bay’s overtime win over Cincinnati by approaching Davante Adams for ideas to help fix the team’s red zone woes.

“There’s a lot of guys on our roster that you have a lot of respect for that have played the game at a high level for a long time. So, they might have a nugget for you,” said Lafleur.

“Just like super constructive conversations. I mean, obviously we all want to put the ball in the endzone and he’s calling plays to do so. If it’s not working as well as it was before then sometimes we’re due for an adjustment and you switch it up,” said Davante Adams.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett dubbed the red zone the “gold zone” last year. Now he with the rest of the coaches are looking for a way to turn things around with Green Bay only converting on 55% percent of their drives inside the 20 yard line.

“There’s so many things that go into it. We just got to continue to grind, continue to adapt and find new ways, because we know we set the standard last year and a lot of people looked at us. You score touchdowns and you get the gold. Everybody loves gold,” said Nathaniel Hackett.

