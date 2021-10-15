Advertisement

Outagamie County deputy battling COVID-19 in ICU

Deputy Channing Pompa
Deputy Channing Pompa(Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office deputy is hospitalized with COVID-19.

Deputy Channing Pompa is in an intensive care unit at a hospital outside of Northeast Wisconsin, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Pompa is a patrol deputy with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office. He joined the force in 2020 after serving in the United States Air Force for 11 years. He’s still in the Air Force Reserve.

Pompa patrols the Town of Buchanan and Village of Combined Locks.

The Sheriff’s Office says the public may see officers volunteering their time to support the Pompa family.

A GoFundMe is set up for Deputy Pompa’s family. CLICK HERE if you wish to donate.

The fundraiser page states Pompa was hospitalized on Sept. 26.

On Oct. 7, he was moved to the ICU. The next day he was placed on a ventilator.

On Oct. 12, the deputy was moved to a hospital outside of the area for specialized treatment for COVID-related pneumonia.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Trebilcock and Michael Cannell
DOCUMENTS: Couple had hidden cameras in Lawrence home, recorded victims
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
Green Bay Police execute a search warrant on E. Mason St. Oct. 13, 2021.
Green Bay Police execute search warrant in “ongoing investigation”
COVID-19
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Two Northeast Wisconsin counties off “critically high” list
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases down this week

Latest News

October 15 Birthday Club
October 15 Birthday Club
Featured Links
igNight Market performer
Final igNight Market of 2021 scheduled for Saturday
Mark Scotch raises kidney donor awareness while biking 1,600 miles
Man in Plover spreads kidney donor awareness on 1,600 mile bike journey