Outagamie County deputy battling COVID-19 in ICU

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office deputy is hospitalized with COVID-19.

Deputy Channing Pompa is in an intensive care unit at a hospital outside of Northeast Wisconsin, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Pompa is a patrol deputy with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office. He joined the force in 2020 after serving in the United States Air Force for 11 years. He’s still in the Air Force Reserve.

Pompa patrols the Town of Buchanan and Village of Combined Locks.

The Sheriff’s Office says the public may see officers volunteering their time to support the Pompa family.

A GoFundMe is set up for Deputy Pompa’s family. CLICK HERE if you wish to donate.

The fundraiser page states Pompa was hospitalized on Sept. 26.

On Oct. 7, he was moved to the ICU. The next day he was placed on a ventilator.

On Oct. 12, the deputy was moved to a hospital outside of the area for specialized treatment for COVID-related pneumonia.

