Oshkosh woman killed confronting car thieves in Wauwatosa

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a 47-year-old woman from Oshkosh was run down and killed by car thieves in Wauwatosa, near Milwaukee.

Our sister station in Milwaukee, WISN, reports Sunita Suratu Balogun-Olayiwola saw teens trying to steal a car from a parking lot early Thursday. She tried to stop them. Police say one of the thieves got into Bologun’s Jeep and intentionally struck her. The other teens got into the Jeep and they drove away.

Thursday night, a witness reported the teens abandoning the Jeep in Milwaukee. Police arrested two boys and two girls ranging from 13 to 15 years old. The teens could be charged as adults.

“It’s a tragic event. Not only is it tragic, but it shocks the conscience,” Wauwautosa Police Capt. Jack Morrison said. “Our sincerest condolences to the victim’s family, and we hope that today with this announcement there is some closure that they can work towards when it comes to this tragic case.”

