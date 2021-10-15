Advertisement

Officials: Man falsely reported hostage situation in Howard

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A man called in a false complaint about a hostage situation in Brown County Friday morning.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is requesting a prosecutor review the case for potential charges.

At about 3:30 a.m., the Brown County Communications Center received a report stating two men were holding a woman hostage with a gun inside an apartment in the 1700 block of Velp Avenue in Howard. Deputies responded to the scene and evacuated neighboring apartments.

At 5:05 a.m., the woman and two men came out of the apartment to talk to deputies. They discovered there was no hostage situation. The original caller had been upset with the woman and the two men and called in a false complaint, according to investigators.

The woman and two men were released and will not face charges.

No names were released.

