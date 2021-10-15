Advertisement

Navy crane built in Manitowoc voted Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin

Massive crane departs Port of Manitowoc
Massive crane departs Port of Manitowoc(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin was made in Manitowoc!

The winner of the 2021 award is Broadwind Heavy Fabrication’s 140 ton crane built for the U.S. Navy.

As Action 2 News has reported, the crane was designed and assembled by the Finnish company Konecranes. Components were made by Broadwind Heavy Fabrications. Ninety percent of the equipment used was produced in the Badger State.

The $55 million project took more than a year to complete. Part of the funding for the project came from $3.5 million in WisDOT Harbor Assistance Program grants in 2020 and 2021.

The crane, known as Big Blue, left Manitowoc in May for its permanent home in Virginia.

The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest is hosted by Johnson Financial Group and the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce - Wisconsin’s Chamber. The public votes and it is narrowed down to four finalists. The final votes were tallied on Oct. 14.

This is the 6th year of the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

The goal is to highlight Wisconsin’s “vibrant manufacturing industry.”

