Advertisement

Man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse files federal lawsuit against police

Gaige Grosskreutz was shot in Kenosha.
Gaige Grosskreutz was shot in Kenosha.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin has filed a federal lawsuit alleging police did nothing to prevent the violence.

Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during the protest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, after an officer shot Jacob Blake two days earlier.

Rosenbaum and Huber died. Grosskreutz survived.

Rittenhouse has argued he fired in self-defense after Rosenbaum and Huber attacked him and Grosskreutz approached him holding a handgun.

Rittenhouse, who lives in Antioch, Illinois, is to stand trial next month on multiple counts, including homicide.

Grosskreutz filed the lawsuit Thursday. An attorney representing Kenosha County and Sheriff David Beth says the allegations are false.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Trebilcock and Michael Cannell
DOCUMENTS: Couple had hidden cameras in Lawrence home, recorded victims
Jordan and Serenity
Man and baby who disappeared after crash found safe in Fond du Lac
Deputy Channing Pompa
Outagamie County deputy battling COVID-19 in ICU
John Kroll with his 1966 Mercury Park Lane at The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay.
How an Escanaba man landed a one-of-a-kind car thanks to Lee Iacocca
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

Courtesy: YouTube
Godlewski raises $1.36M for U.S. Senate race
Wolf
DNR board considers hiring outside attorneys in wolf lawsuits
Culver's employee prepares a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021
DEBRIEF: Culver's CurderBurger
Viewing a smartphone
DEBRIEF: Screen time